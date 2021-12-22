Ron Daniel Spann, 54, peacefully passed away on December 13, 2021, at his home in Hot Springs Village, AR. After a long and difficult battle with Parkinson’s and Dementia, he is no longer in pain and resting in the hands of the Lord.

He was born March 3, 1967, in Fremont, CA. He lived in Paso Robles, CA, for most of his life. Ron was a beloved husband and best friend of his one true love of 25 years, Sherry Spann. A devoted father, he and his love brought together James, Jason, Ron D. II, Victoria, LeeAnn, and Kathleen. He has 19 grandchildren and is survived by his siblings Kenneth Spann, Steve Spann, and Linda Reece. He was preceded in death by his parents, Kenneth and Helen Spann.

Ron devoted his career to Law Enforcement for 27 years as an officer with a true passion for the Thin Blue Line. He served 22 years of his career in California and five years with the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office in Arkansas. He adored his family, dedicating every chance he could to taking them fishing, boating, and camping. He loved motorcycles and cars and was always trading one car for another, which drove his wife crazy. He and his wife frequently traveled on their motorcycle, visiting memorable places they cherished together forever. Ron was an accomplished trombone player in high school and continued throughout his adult life. At a young age in high school, he was invited to join a local college jazz band showing his musical abilities. His deep passion for music brought out his beautiful voice, often singing Elvis and County music, a passion he shared with his wife.

Funeral Services will be held at Coronado Baptist Church in Hot Springs Village, AR, on January 22, 2022, at 10 am.

In lieu of flowers, please make a charitable donation to the Parkinson’s Fountain.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Pocket

Reddit

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...