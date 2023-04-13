Public hearings held for time extension requests from three projects

PASO ROBLES — Three public hearings regarding new projects were held at the Paso Robles Planning Commission meeting on Tuesday, April 11. Commissioners discussed and approved time extension for the Spring Street Village apartment complex, a Spring Street commercial space and residential units, and the Cabernet Links RV Resort.

The Spring Street Village is a 95-unit, three-story apartment complex located at 3328 Spring Street — a vacant property on the southwest corner of 34th and Park streets. Project applicants requested a one-year time extension of the entitlements for the development as they begin Phase 2 of the project. The Planning Commission originally approved the project in September 2018.

According to the staff report, the project includes “developing a total of 95 multi-family units. Twenty-one units were constructed as part of Phase 1 on the second floor of the commercial buildings located along Spring Street. Seventy-four units would be newly constructed with Phase 2. As part of the overall project, 19 units will be deed-restricted low-income units as part of a density bonus program.”

The second time-extension request was for a development plan for a commercial and residential development, also on Spring Street. The project located at 2548 Spring St. is 4,000 square feet of commercial space and 26 residential units in two new buildings. This site plans to include affordable housing, one very low-income unit (less than 50 percent area median income) and one low-income unit (less than 80 percent of the area median income).

The third hearing was a time extension for the Cabernet Links RV Resort located at 5151 Jardine Road. The applicant, Vino Vista LLC, requested a two-year time extension of entitlements for a 290-space recreational vehicle (RV) resort within the existing Links Golf Course and ancillary site improvements.

In June 2017, the City Council first approved the development of the RV resort. While this is the fourth time project owners have requested an extension, their request was approved.

The next Paso Robles Planning Commission meeting is scheduled for Tuesday, April 25, at 6:30 p.m. Meetings are live streamed and available to watch at prcity.com/youtube

