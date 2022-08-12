A resident survey is also being circulated to gather input on the issue

PASO ROBLES — The City of Paso Robles is seeking community feedback on possible expansion of cannabis regulations. A community forum is planned for Thursday, Aug. 18 at 6 p.m. in the City Council chamber at 1000 Spring Street, and a Resident Survey is available now.

The community forum is part of the City Council’s ongoing evaluation of establishing a cannabis governance framework, including the potential legalization of retail cannabis storefronts. City staff and the City’s cannabis consultant will provide a presentation on the status of the cannabis industry and including a discussion on potential expansion of cannabis-related businesses within the City.

The City is asking residents to give input via an online survey regarding cannabis business types, where cannabis business should be located and preferences on buffers from sensitive uses. The survey is live now and will remain open until Sept. 5.

advertisement

The community forum and survey follow direction provided by the City Council at its July 19 meeting. During the meeting, the City Council reaffirmed its desire to advance the development of the cannabis governance framework discussion and approved the community outreach plan.

An additional public hearing will be held during the planning commission meeting on Aug. 23 to consider recommending a zone text amendment to the City Council which amends Chapter 21.33 of Article IIA of Title 21 of the El Paso de Robles Municipal Code regarding commercial cannabis use.

The amendments establish that delivery-only commercial cannabis may be a permitted use subject to the review and approval of a conditional use permit within the Riverside Corridor (RC) and the C-3 district. A delivery-only commercial cannabis business will be prohibited throughout all other zones in the City. The maximum number of permits available will be subject to Council approval. Additionally, the amendments will impose certain requirements, operational restrictions, and standards on all permitted delivery-only cannabis businesses. All other commercial cannabis uses, such as commercial cultivation, manufacturing, testing, distribution, transportation, and retail, are still prohibited within the City.

The planning commission’s public hearing is scheduled for Aug. 23 at 6:30 p.m. in the Council Chamber, 1000 Spring Street, Paso Robles.

The City of Paso Robles is holding hybrid Planning Commission meetings. The public has the option to attend the meeting in person or to participate remotely, pursuant to AB 361, which allows for a deviation of the Ralph M. Brown Act’s standard teleconference requirements.

Residents can participate in the forum in person or follow along at pricity.com/youtube and call in to 805.865.7276 to give public comment during the meeting.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Pocket

Reddit

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...