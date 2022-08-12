The 2023 California Mid-State Fair runs July 19-30, 2023

PASO ROBLES — The 76th annual California Mid-State Fair returned for 12 full days of fun July 20-31 with a theme of “Full Steam Ahead!”

In addition to the usual attractions of 4-H and FFA Exhibitors, Carnival rides, Exhibits, Food, Shopping, and Live Music — the Fair was also highlighted by a new dance area called La Cantina and saw the actual on-site build of a tiny home that was donated to Operation WEBS.

CEO Colleen Bojorquez said, “We are absolutely thrilled with the results of the Fair. The Staff and Board worked extremely hard to bring back a 100 percent normal Fair and we feel we accomplished that. The response from the community with the large turnout was overwhelming and proved people were ready to come experience one of the great traditions of San Luis Obispo County. For us, seeing so many smiling faces was a dream come true.”

LIVESTOCK AUCTIONS

Revenue from the 2022 livestock auctions raised $2,469,341 on 731 animals (unofficial). Of that, $667,250 came from the Replacement Heifer Sale and $1,802,091 came from the Junior Livestock Auction. Add-ons close Aug. 7, so auction totals will increase after Aug. 8. The total revenue raised is slightly greater than last year — a big testament to our community.

MICHELOB ULTRA CONCERT SERIES

Concerts in the Chumash Main Grandstand roared back to life with over 89,000 guests attending performances, a staggering number not seen since 2017, a year that featured two sold-out Garth Brooks concerts. This year, the biggest attractions were a sold-out Kane Brown concert, Santana, Old Dominion, Dan + Shay, Darius Rucker, Journey, Los Tigres del Norte and John Fogerty.

INDUSTRIAL ARTS AUCTION

This year’s auction brought in a stunning $191,000 — on 59 projects — the most ever raised in a single-year. Thanks to the generous support from the community, over $940,000 has been brought in since the auction began over 22 years ago.

OVERALL ATTENDANCE

Total overall attendance topped 310,000 (unofficial) which was a 42.5 percent increase over last year’s modified Fair. While official ticket counts will take several weeks to calculate, the Fair wishes to sincerely thank all those who participated in, and/or attended the 2022 Fair.

CARNIVAL

Helm and Sons Amusements, Inc. of Colton, California generated almost $1,600,000 in total revenue, a 16 percent increase from 2021.

EXHIBITS

There were 6,206 entries between both adult and youth which was up significantly from last year’s 4,250. Also, the number of exhibitors between adult and youth doubled this year (1,091) from last year (560).

CONCESSIONS

Slightly over 50 food and beverage (non-alcoholic) vendors reported gross revenues of just over $3 million dollars, a number that far surpassed previous Fairs.

