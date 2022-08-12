Elementary through high school students can participate in the sidewalk chalk event

PASO ROBLES — On Saturday, Sep. 17, the Paso Robles Downtown Park sidewalks will come alive with excited kids and boxes of colored chalk, creating Arte de Tiza — chalk art. Local students will create brilliant art on the sidewalks surrounding the city park.

The event, canceled in 2020 and 2021 due to Covid-19, is produced by the Paso Robles Art Association, the Paso Robles Main Street Association and the Optimists Club, and raises funds to enhance and encourage art experiences for kids through established art programs.

Any student enrolled for the 2022-2023 year, elementary through high school, is encouraged to compete for monetary prizes for first, second and third place. “Winners and their families were thrilled,” proclaimed Roger Bowsky, past chairperson. Expect some surprises for 2022 participants.

“We are grateful for the dedicated volunteer members from PRAA and the Optimists Club who make this happen,” offers Linda Garen Smith, PRAA president. “It’s great to be able to stage this event again.”

Simultaneously, throughout the morning, city visitors can watch the artists work and participate in Taste of Downtown sponsored by the Downtown Association. Spectators can sample creations from downtown area restaurants, breweries, and wineries. Contact the Downtown Association for tickets at (805) 238-4103.

About the Paso Robles Art Association

The Paso Robles Art Association is a non-profit 501(c)3 charity organization. Members are art lovers, art sup- porters and artists ranging from beginner to professional. It sponsors bi-monthly member gallery displays and is located within the Studios on the Park building, 1130 Pine Street, Paso Robles. Membership guilds in photography, painting and pastels enjoy instructional demonstrations, classes and workshops.

Visit them at pasoroblesartassociation.org.

