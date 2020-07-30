ATASCADERO – Solar Power World has recognized the efforts of solar contractors across the United States in its 2020 Solar + Storage Installer List, where local solar installer Solarponics achieved a rank of 25th in the nation.

The Top Solar Contractors list is developed each year by Solar Power World to honor the work of big and small solar installers. Solar firms in the utility, commercial, and residential markets are ranked by the number of kilowatts installed in the previous year. Companies are grouped and listed by specific service (developers, electrical subcontractors, EPCs, installation subcontractors, rooftop installers), markets, and states.

“The Solar Power World team is so pleased to highlight more than 400 companies on the 2020 Top Solar Contractors list, especially during this unprecedented time,” said Kelsey Misbrener, senior editor of Solar Power World. “All contractors featured on the 2020 list reported strong 2019 installation numbers and are continuing to stand tall this year.”

This year’s collection of over 400 Top Solar Contractors is facing obstacles that this industry has never seen before. The first quarter of 2020 was the country’s biggest ever, with 3.6 GW of new solar capacity added. But COVID-19 impacts showed their force in Q2, and Wood Mackenzie is forecasting residential and non-residential markets will see 25% and 38% decreases in year-over-year installation volumes this year.

“In spite of the current economic and social climate, we won’t rest until every building and residence on the central coast has a net-zero energy and resource consumption footprint”, says Solarponics president Kristian Emrich.

Solarponics is at the forefront of battery storage and backup and was one of the first certified Tesla Powerwall installers in California. Solarponics employs 41 team members who installed two megawatts of solar plus storage power in 2019 alone. Since its founding in 1975, the company has installed nearly 15 megawatts of solar power, saving local residents an estimated $150 million in energy costs.

Solarponics can be reached at solarponics.com or by calling (805) 466-5595.

About Solar Power World Solar Power World is the leading online and print resource for news and information regarding solar installation, development, and technology. Since 2011, SPW has helped U.S. solar contractors — including installers, developers, and EPCs in all markets — grow their businesses and do their jobs better.

Solarponics is a full-service renewable energy company based in Atascadero serving San Luis Obispo County.

