SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY — (UPDATE 2:00 p.m.) The Paso Robles Police Department has issued an update with road closures in Paso Robles:

– N. River Rd (Union to Monterey Co. Line) CLOSED

– S. River between 13th St. and Navajo CLOSED

– Signal at Navajo and S River is on 4-way flash

– Vine St between 22nd & 24th CLOSED

– 21st St between Pine and Riverside CLOSED

– Airport Rd at Meadowlark Rd CLOSED

– Scott St. between Creston Rd and 13th St CLOSED

– Southbound Creston Rd at Flag Rd CLOSED

– Northbound Creston Rd at Cedarwood CLOSED

– 10th and Olive St CLOSED

Sandbag Resources: https://www.prepareslo.org/…/Sandbag-Resources-1.2023

Sand Resources: https://www.prepareslo.org/…/Sand-Distribution

(ORIGINAL STORY)

The California storm is raging on here in San Luis Obispo County. Already, Paso Robles has seen 1.91 inches of rain as of 9:30 a.m.

PG&E has reported nearly 5,000 residents are without power this morning, Monday, Jan. 9.

The county has received several advisories, including a flood warning until 3 p.m. today, high wind warning until 10 p.m., and a flood watch until 11 a.m. on Tuesday.

Power outages began this morning at 2:12 a.m. when 420 customers lost power in the Lake Nacimiento region.

At 8:23 a.m., 2,683 customers in Paso Robles lost power between Niblick Road and Charolais Road. On the East side of Paso Robles, off Highway 46, there are 2,683 customers without power. Just off Highway 46 West, just outside of Templeton, there are over 800 customers without power.

Atascadero has a lucky day as only two customers are experiencing no power.

At 5:45 a.m. when 590 Morro Bay customers lost power and then at 7:11 a.m. it was reported 2,382 customers lost power. Avila Beach lost power at 6 a.m. for 1,257 customers and Santa Margarita Lake had 133 without power since 4:06 a.m.

Unfortunately, there are no reports of when power is expected to return.

PG&E CEO Patti Poppe took Twitter to say, “We want our customers to know that we’re meeting this historic weather event with a historic response. More than 4,100 of my coworkers are working for you, on the ground in our hometowns.”

As expected, with the heavy rain and wind, some roads have been closed.

Paso Robles

Adelaida Road And Nacimiento Lake Drive has a tree down in the road.

Peachy Canyon Road on the 2700 block is flooded.

Templeton

Salinas Ave between Hawley St. and Eddy St is closed due to storm damage.

San Luis Obispo

Hwy 101 and marsh street off-ramp closed due to flooding.

Hwy 101 and madonna road off-ramp flooded.

State Route 1 and Kansas avenue lane 2 are closed due to flooding.

Los Osos Valley Road and West Foothill Boulevard flooded.

Heavy rain is expected in the area through Monday and into Tuesday, with a small break Monday night. Most areas in the county are expected to receive 2-5 inches of rain.

Like this: Like Loading...