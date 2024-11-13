Friends and family gather to honor young girl whose strength, faith, and love touched all who knew her

NORTH COUNTY — The community came together to celebrate the life of Kyndal Leah Gottfried on Saturday, Nov. 9, at the Atascadero Bible Church. Kyndal was a strong, sweet, and beautiful little girl who, at the age of 5 years old, was diagnosed with brain cancer, medulloblastoma. She was born Jan. 27, 2016, and she passed away on Oct. 8, surrounded by loved ones.

On Saturday, an overflowing room at the Atascadero Bible Church held family and friends of Kyndal dressed in purple and pink. In a separate room, Kyndal’s little pink casket was there for visitors to say hello. Her pallbearers were uncles Caleb Gottfried, Jordan Gottfried, Rusty Rodda, and Randy Armas. Her service began with her favorite worship songs,”Here I am to Worship” and “Waymaker.”

Pastor Jeff Urke welcomed the community to begin the service. “We’re gathered here to support and love the Gottfried family, and to love Raquel, and to say we’re with you,” he said. “We’re mourning with you, grieving the loss of Kyndal. And we’re gathered in addition to bringing honor to God who gave this little girl to this family as an amazing gift. And to honor her life with memory, to honor her life with celebration and with prayer together is what we’ll do.”

advertisement

Photos by Noelle Laird

Throughout her entire life, Kyndal and her mother Raquel were two peas in a pod — they did everything together fromwatching the sunrise, looking for seashells and going on many adventures whenever possible. Kyndal was Raquel’s mini-me and contained her same stubbornness, competitiveness, and talent for anything athletic.

Paso Robles Press has followed Kyndal’s story almost from the beginning, and you can find additional articles covering her treatment and journey at pasoroblespress.com and search”Kyndal.”

Throughout her treatment, Kyndal had two brain surgeries, countless rounds of chemotherapy, and proton radiation-seeking treatment at the Texas Children’s Hospital, Los Angeles Children’s Hospital, and the Children’s Hospital of Georgia in Augusta. For over three years, Kyndal went through various treatments and left a lasting impact on every single person she came into contact with. But, being a child with cancer did not define Kyndal.

She loved sports and also loved being a princess. She loved her cousins, Aliyah Wilkinson, Chloe Gottfried, and Adalyn and Levi Rodda. And she absolutely loved her family and God.

Photos by Noelle Laird

On Aug. 21, Kyndal’s body was overtaken by an infection. She passed away 48 days later, surrounded by her loved ones.

Two of Kyndal’s best friends, Kallie Duhon and Delaney Knight, shared a few words about their friends.

Knight shared about her friend, “She likes to swim, play American Girl dolls, and play with Jack. She calls Jack her baby boy. I love her. We’ll always be connected.”

Duhon spoke to the crowd, sharing, “We were fearless together. When we were 5, I watched and celebrated Kyndal at her cancer-free party and parade. That day, she was as beautiful as life itself. When Kyndal was in the hospital for the last time, I made her and I matching bracelets, and she squeezed my hand. Kyndal was a friend for life.”

Raquel’s best friends and family all shared some favorite memories and ways that Kyndal impacted their life: Torrey Lovelace, Rusty Rodda, Cori Julian and Hilarie Higbee, Jordan Gottfried, and Rachel Slocum.

Raquel then addressed the crowd gathered to honor her little girl: “They say a parent should never have to bury their child and I agree. I also believe that no grandparent should ever have to bury their grandchild. My parents had a very special bond with Kyndal. However, I’ve been blessed to live and fight side by side with my baby, Kyndal Leah. I’m at a front-row seat and we all have a front-row seat. Witnessing the Lord’s amazing work through a very devastating situation.”

She continued, “Kyndal and I lived the best life together. God has blessed me with an amazing career that allowed us to travel and do a lot of fun things together. And a fun uncle to do it with. Dodger games, Disneyland, camping trips, Colorado, Wyoming — we did it all. We visited family; we had so much fun together. As soon as we got home from a trip, I was planning the next one. In the meantime, we packed as much as we could in a day.”

One of Raquel’s favorite things to do with Kyndal was watch the sunrise together. She recalled the first time she took Kyndal to the beach to watch the sunrise, and ever since then they bonded over the love of watching the start of a new day. They loved Christmas together, especially watching “The Grinch.”

“Kyndal grew to love a lot of the same things that I do. And she inherited many of my characteristics. My mom would always call her my mini-me,” shared Raquel.

Raquel explained how throughout her treatment, Kyndal’s love for the Lord grew and when times became tougher, Kyndal’s faith grew stronger.

“If anyone thinks of Kyndal and you’re upset, or you’re mad at what she went through, or you’re mad at God asking why and all the questions that we do as humans, watching a child go through what she went through,” Raquel said. “Think of how sad Kyndal would be to see you feel that way because of her. It’s the only time I will use this word. Kyndal hated seeing people upset. And that’s who Kyndal was, an angel.”

Following Kyndal’s service at the Atascadero Bible Church, friends and family headed over to Rava Winery to celebrate her. On tables, were complimentary copies of Kyndal’s artwork and her favorite meal was available — In-and-Out brought two large catering trucks to the winery, with smiling and friendly staff to help serve.

We will miss Kyndal, and we will never forget the impact she had on us.

Raquel’s last few words at during Kyndal’s service, were as beautiful and touching as Kyndal herself, “As Kyndal took her last breath in my arms and her first breath in heaven, I was overwhelmed with a supernatural peace.

Kyndal was healed, and I could feel it. She was now wrapped up in the arms of Jesus in her forever home. As I mourn and breathe, Kyndal not being here with me, physically, I will turn my focus to honoring her and caring on her legacy.When I see those pink and purple sunrises, I will thank my baby for the beautiful painting. When I get a gentle visit from my butterfly, I will thank my baby for saying hi.

“I’ll never be as good as Kyndal was, but I will do my best to forgive fast, love hard, and find joy in every single day, that is what Kyndal would want. As a family, we begged and we pleaded. We got on our knees and we prayed andprayed for a miracle to please heal Kyndal. Just give us a miracle. But as I have reflected on the last 9 years, I realized that Kendall was and is our miracle. Keep sending us sweet signs in your presence, your home mommy misses you.”

Family and friends gather around the casket of Kyndal Gottfried on Nov. 9 during a memorial service for the 8-year-old who passed away Oct. 8 after a three-year battle with brain cancer. Photos by Noelle Laird

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Pocket

Reddit

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...