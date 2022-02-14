Small ceremony held at Templeton facility that was founded in 1977

TEMPLETON — Staff and management at Twin Cities Community Hospital in Templeton held a small ceremony on Feb. 7 to mark the 45th anniversary of the facility.

The 122-bed acute care hospital was founded in 1977 to consolidate the services previously provided by War Memorial Hospital in Paso Robles and the Atascadero City Hospital.

The hospital was named Twin Cities for its proximity to Paso Robles and Atascadero and its location between the two towns.

Twin Cities has San Luis Obispo County’s busiest emergency department and is the only hospital serving north San Luis Obispo County, ranging from the Cuesta Grade to Monterey County, including Cambria and San Simeon, to the Carrizo Plain.

Hospital leaders thanked staff for their continued dedication to the community, adding that the anniversary is much more than marking the day when a building opened. Rather, it marks the place where part of the community works to take care of neighbors, families, friends, and all others who might need care, they said.

Twin Cities Community Hospital has earned the top grade from The Leapfrog Group’s Hospital Safety Score, receiving consecutive “A” ratings since the scores were first released in 2012.

It has also been recognized with numerous Performance Excellence Awards from the Collaborative Alliance for Nursing Outcomes (CALNOC). In 2015, Baby-Friendly USA designated the hospital as an internationally recognized Baby-Friendly birth facility.

For more information, go to tenethealthcentralcoast.com/locations/detail/twin-cities-community-hospital.

