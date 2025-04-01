TEMPLETON — Templeton’s annual “Clutter to Cash” Community-Wide Yard Sale is set for Saturday, May 3, beginning at 8 a.m. Residents within the Templeton Community Services District (TCSD) can register their yard sale for free at forms.gle/c6ycoDHWE9iBbVZ8A

The registration link will open on Tuesday, April 1 and close on Monday, April 28. Registered addresses will be compiled into a community shopping map, making it easy for buyers to find sales. Please only sign up if you are committed to participating.

Embrace the 3 R’s: Reduce, Reuse, Recycle! Instead of tossing out unwanted appliances, furniture, clothing, toys, and more, sell them or donate to someone in need. This event keeps usable items out of the landfill while helping the community find great deals.

The official yard sale map — with addresses and a brief description of sale items — will be available starting Friday, May 2, at 12 p.m. Pick up a printed copy at the Templeton Community Services District Office, Recreation Department Office, Templeton Market & Deli, Templeton Donuts, and Upscale Resale.

The map will also be available online at templetoncsd.org

