PASO ROBLES — The Paso Robles City Library is offering diverse lineup of free educational and recreational programs this April. From gardening and technology workshops to legal aid, swimming programs, and book discussions, there’s something for everyone.

Seed Library Launch

Beginning April 1, library patrons can check out a variety of free seeds to grow vegetables, herbs, and flowers. Located near the reference desk, the seed collection is replenished regularly by the local Seed Savers Exchange. A Paso Robles City Library card is required.

Intro to Video Conferencing

April 9, 3:30 to 4:30 p.m.

Learn the basics of using Zoom for meetings, telehealth, and staying connected. Computers will be available at the Library Study Center (3600 Oak Street, Suite 101). Registration required.

Free Legal Aid with CRLA

April 1 & 15, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. & 4:30 to 6 p.m.

California Rural Legal Assistance (CRLA) will be onsite to provide legal guidance on housing, employment, education, and health. No appointment necessary.

Aqua Safe: Science and Swim (Ages 9-11)

April 22 & 24, 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

A Spring Break collaboration with Paso Robles Recreation Division, featuring water safety activities followed by free swim at the Municipal Pool. Registration required.

Bring Your Own Device: Android

April 16, 5 to 6 p.m.

Learn the basics of using your Android phone or tablet, including apps, settings, and security. Registration required.

Splash into Stories (Ages 3-5)

Mondays, April 7, 14, 21 & 28

A fun preschool storytime and swim event at the Municipal Pool. One adult swimmer is required for every two non-swimmers. Registration required.

Save Your Seeds

April 23, 5:30 to 7 p.m.

Learn seed-saving techniques to create a sustainable garden. Led by garden educator Sharon Lovelady. Registration required.

Wildfire Safety

April 9, 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.

Learn how to protect your home and family from wildfires in this informative session led by Paso Robles Emergency Services. Registration required.

Dungeons & Dragons Gathering

April 7 & 21, 4 to 6:30 p.m.

Join fellow adventurers for a fun introduction to the classic tabletop RPG. Open to teens and adults. Registration required.

Wine Tasting 101

April 30, 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.

Local vintner Chris Kern of PasoSecco will guide attendees through the basics of wine tasting. Open to ages 21+. Registration required.

National Law Day Presentation

May 1, 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.

The San Luis Obispo County District Attorney’s Office will discuss this year’s Law Day theme, “E Pluribus Unum.” Registration required.

Socrates Café

April 15, 5:30 to 6:30 p.m.

Engage in deep discussion on the origins of creativity in this philosophy-based conversation group. Registration required.

Learning Computer Basics: Windows

April 30

A hands-on workshop covering Windows 11 navigation and file management. Registration required.

Book Group: “Fire in the Canyon” by Daniel Gumbiner

April 16, 5:30 to 7 p.m.

Discuss the 2025 Cuesta Book of the Year. Registration required.

Crafting with Adults: Sashiko Coasters

May 7, 6 to 7 p.m.

Learn the traditional Japanese embroidery technique to create a set of coasters. Registration required.

Cinema Club: “The Sound of Music”

April 25, 2 to 4:30 p.m.

Enjoy a screening of the classic film followed by discussion and snacks. Registration required.

Ongoing Story Times:

Mondays, 2:30 p.m. – Animal Tales with Miss Frances (K-5)

Tuesdays, 4 p.m. – Cuentos y Crafts with Cristal (Bilingual, K-5)

Wednesdays, 10 a.m. – Preschool Story Time with Miss Melissa (Ages 4-6)

Thursdays, 9:30 & 10 a.m. – Baby Story Time with Miss Carrie (Ages 0-18 months)

Fridays, 10 & 11 a.m. – Toddler Story Time with Miss Cappy (Ages 2-3)

All story times take place in the Story Hour Room. Space is limited; admission tickets are available 30 minutes before each session.

The Paso Robles City Library is located at 1000 Spring Street and is open Monday-Friday, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., and Saturday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

