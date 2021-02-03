LOS ANGELES — The World Surf League (WSL) announced the We Are One Ocean campaign calling for the protection of 30 percent of our one ocean by 2030, or 30×30. The WSL encourages people around the world to join the global movement in support and sign the We Are One Ocean petition at weareoneocean.org.

We Are One Ocean is building support for the 30×30 biodiversity targets designed to protect nature and life on earth, with a specific call to fully and highly protect 30 percent of the global ocean. Those who sign the petition will be part of a growing international community urging world leaders to adopt 30×30 at an upcoming United Nations Convention where these targets will be decided.

The campaign is inspired by WSL PURE, WSL’s non-profit, which has built a growing coalition of more than 60 Non-Governmental Organizations (NGOs) and corporations in support of We Are One Ocean, including the Natural Resources Defense Council, Conservation International, Surfrider Foundation, Sea Legacy, Lonely Whale, PADI, and World Sailing.

“Establishing fully and highly protected areas is an incredible way to build resiliency in our ocean. This is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to protect critical ocean habitat and biodiversity for generations to come,” said Reece Pacheco, SVP Ocean Responsibility, WSL. “This isn’t just about the ocean. It’s about people. By protecting the ocean and hitting 30×30, we guarantee a healthier future for all.”

Laura Enever of Australia during a lay day at the Outerknown Fiji Pro.

The WSL is launching a content series sharing the unique stories of six people’s connection to the ocean and their personal motivation for signing the petition. The series will launch on Feb. 9 and feature prominent surfers, scientists, and environmentalists, including reigning WSL Champion Italo Ferreira from Brazil.

“As a surfer, the ocean is my home and my place of work. It’s really important to me to do what I can to protect it,” said Ferreira. “I hope that by sharing my story and my love for the ocean, it will inspire people to sign the petition.”

In celebration of We Are One Ocean, the WSL will be asking everyone to sign the petition and share a message of love for the ocean over the upcoming Valentine’s Day weekend. In addition, WSL will be hosting a series of virtual experiences designed to connect people with their love for the ocean and inspire them to take action to protect it. The experiences include a conversation with writer Siraad Dirshe and Leah Thomas, founder of Intersectional Environmentalist, as well as a charcoal wave drawing lesson with Championship Tour surfer Courtney Conlogue.

Billabong Pro Maui 2008 : 10 year Anniversary Honolua Bay

Shiseido has joined the WSL as an official partner of We Are One Ocean. Gillette Venus has also joined as an official partner of the campaign as part of their ongoing commitment to using fewer resources by 2030. In addition, the all-new Jeep 4xe hybrid electric has joined the WSL as an official partner of We Are One Ocean.

To learn more about the World Surf League, please visit WorldSurfLeague.com.

To learn more about WSL PURE, please visit wslpure.org.

To learn more about Shisheido, please visit international.shiseido.co.jp/

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Pocket

Reddit

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related