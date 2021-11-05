Grants provide youth programs, social services, and community initiatives with critical financial assistance and educational resources

PASO ROBLES — JUSTIN Vineyards and Winery announced on Nov. 3 that its 2021-2022 Community Grants applications are now live. JUSTIN will award a total of $250,000 in grants, of which $50,000 will be specifically reserved for schools in the community, building on its long-standing commitment to invest in the individuals and organizations that make the communities it serves a better place to live, work, and play.

The JUSTIN Community Grants program supports local schools and non-profits in San Luis Obispo North County. The application cycle will be on a rolling basis and closes once the targets have been reached.

“Our local schools, non-profits, and community-based organizations are the heartbeats of our community,” said Clarence Chia, senior vice president of marketing, eCommerce and direct-to-consumer for JUSTIN Vineyards and Winery. “The JUSTIN Community Grants program is committed to supporting our neighbors in their work to move our communities forward. It is an honor to support the local individuals and groups that tirelessly dedicate time, energy, and passion to make a difference now, and for generations to come.”

Getting through this together, Paso Robles

JUSTIN Vineyards and Winery believes that investing in education is an investment for the future. The school grants provide wide-ranging support for teachers – funding projects and initiatives that help students to learn and thrive. From musical instruments and graphing calculators to science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) materials and innovative virtual field trips, the grants help fund classroom supplies and educational opportunities for students in North San Luis Obispo County.

Established in 2013, the JUSTIN Community Grants program was created to support community organizations by funding projects and services that operate at a grassroots level to strengthen the region. Since its launch, JUSTIN has funded over 85 projects, and supported over 135 teachers and 18,675 students, totaling over $720,000. Organizations that receive grants are selected by a committee of employees who volunteer annually to identify worthy organizations that provide projects and services that directly benefit the local community. Previous grant recipients include the Performing Arts Center SLO, Hospice of SLO County, Affordable Housing Paso Robles, and Cuesta College Foundation.

Applications will be accepted until Nov. 30. For more information about eligibility requirements and to submit an application for the JUSTIN Community Grants, please visit justinwinegrants.com or email communitygrants@justinwine.com.

About JUSTIN Vineyards and Winery

Located in Paso Robles, JUSTIN Vineyards and Winery was founded in 1981 and is known for crafting world-class wines using Bordeaux grape varieties, including the iconic ISOSCELES blend of Cabernet Sauvignon, Cabernet Franc, and Merlot. The vineyard estate, located at 11680 Chimney Rock Road, features a Tasting Room, luxury five-star accommodations at the JUST Inn, and a restaurant – making it one of few wineries on the Central Coast to offer all three options. In September 2018, a new second location, the JUSTIN Downtown Tasting Room, opened, introducing an expansive wine-tasting bar, lounge, and a full dining room that’s situated prominently on the square along Downtown City Park in the heart of Paso Robles. In addition to its stellar hospitality, JUSTIN consistently receives top honors around the world, establishing itself as a leader in new-world Bordeaux-style winemaking. JUSTIN wines are available through discerning fine-wine retailers and restaurants throughout the United States, or directly from the winery via JUSTIN’s Tasting Rooms, online store, or to members of the exclusive JUSTIN Wine Society wine club. To discover more about JUSTIN, visit justinwine.com.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Pocket

Reddit

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...