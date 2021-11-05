The dinner will be a sitdown meal at Centennial Park

PASO ROBLES — Thanksgiving for Paso Robles needs volunteers to continue their annual tradition to supply a free dinner to anyone.

This is the 37th year of the Thanksgiving dinner, and volunteers have been given the green light to once again have a sitdown dinner at Centennial Park. It takes over 200 volunteers for this event, and the charity is approximately 100 short. If additional volunteers are not found, they will not be able to continue with the traditional Thanksgiving meal.

Historically, the bulk of their volunteers have come from older retired individuals. With Covid, these folks are staying closer to home these days, but they are hopeful that younger individuals will step forward to keep this Paso Robles tradition alive.

Getting through this together, Paso Robles

Times are available for Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday. Each time slot gives you a description of the job to be completed. There are many areas to cover, and each shift is truly appreciated.

In addition to in-house dining, there are meals to go for the homebound, etc. A total of approximately 1500 meals will be prepared.

Volunteers must be over 13 years of age and at least 16 to work in the kitchen. Donations and volunteers make this event a very special day for many in our community. All registrations must be in advance. No walk-ins, please.

Covid-19 restrictions will be in compliance.

To learn more or to sign up, visit, thanksgivingforpasorobles.com or for further information, contact 805-239-4137

