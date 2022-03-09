Emergency crews administered medical treatment to one resident for burns to his hands

ATASCADERO — Atascadero Fire and Emergency Services responded to a residential structure fire at 7775 Yesal Avenue on March 5, at 00:24 a.m. Initial reports indicated that the fire was in the attached two-car garage and extending into the residence. Upon arrival, crews found a 1600 square foot house with heavy smoke coming from the garage and all roof vents.

Crews were able to quickly gain access to the garage and keep the flames from entering the main house. All four occupants were evacuated from the residence. After approximately 30 minutes, the fire was deemed contained. Crews remained on scene for approximately 3 hours for investigation and overhaul.

The emergency resources used for the incident included six fire engines, two command vehicles, one ambulance, and four police officers.

Fire and ambulance crews administered medical treatment to one resident for burns to his hands. He went to a local hospital for additional care. One cat was found deceased within the garage. The cause of the fire still remains under investigation.

Feature Photo: Atascadero Fire and Emergency Services responded to a residential structure fire at 7775 Yesal Avenue on March 5. Contributed Photo

