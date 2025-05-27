PASO ROBLES — The Paso Robles Library Foundation is honored to announce a generous $50,000 gift from the A.L. Falck Family Foundation to help outfit and stock the Library’s forthcoming Bookmobile, a transformative project aimed at extending library services beyond the library’s physical walls and into the broader Paso Robles community.

The A.L. Falck Family Foundation was established in 2022 by Anna Falck and her niece, Jean Pedigo, to continue Anna’s legacy of giving. Anna Falck, who passed away in 2023 at the age of 98, was a passionate advocate for education, literacy, and supporting disadvantaged and minority communities.

“Anna strongly believed that education was the cornerstone to success,” said Jean Pedigo, Administrator for the A.L. Falck Family Foundation. “Throughout her life, she was deeply committed to helping disadvantaged, minority, and BIPOC communities, and remained an avid reader herself, enjoying substantive books up until just months before her passing. She would be thrilled to know that her legacy is helping a library reach people of all ages throughout the community.”

The $50,000 gift from the A.L. Falck Family Foundation will significantly advance the Library Foundation’s mission to bring library resources, programming, and services to neighborhoods, schools, parks, and community events — making access to books, technology, and educational materials easier for all.

“We are incredibly grateful for the A.L. Falck Family Foundation’s support,” said Alicia DiGrazia, President of the Paso Robles Library Foundation Board. “This extraordinary gift ensures that the new Bookmobile will be well-equipped to serve our community for years to come. It honors Anna Falck’s deep belief in the power of education and community outreach, and we are proud to help carry her inspiring legacy forward.”

The Bookmobile is expected to launch later this year and will play a critical role in promoting literacy, lifelong learning, and equitable access to library services for all residents of Paso Robles.

For more information about the Paso Robles Library Foundation or to learn how to support the Bookmobile project, visit prlibraryfoundation.com/donate

About the Paso Robles Library Foundation

The Paso Robles Library Foundation is dedicated to supporting and enhancing the programs, services, and facilities of the Paso Robles City Library through fundraising and community engagement. Together with donors and volunteers, the Foundation helps ensure that the Library continues to enrich, educate, and inspire the community.

