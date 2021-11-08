Public art pops up throughout downtown SLO

SAN LUIS OBISPO — Earlier this year, the Marsh Street Bridge was reconstructed, last week it was further modernized with a mural. Vibrant local flora now adorns the cement retaining wall above the San Luis Obispo Creek. The mural was coordinated by SLO County Arts and SLO Museum of Arts, and executed by Marmalade Mural Co., a creative business comprised of artists Amy McKay, Missy Reitner, and Neal Breton. The design for the Marsh Street Mural is McKay’s, former landscape architect, who cites her favorite native wildflowers on the Central Coast as its inspiration. The groups worked with the City to secure access, and the SLOMA insured the Maino family as a part of the project.

This is one of many new public art projects throughout the city. Marmalade Mural Co. recently created another mural at 2640 Broad Street. It is composed in a lively color block style and showcases familiar landmarks through SLO, including the Mission, wineries, and coastline. Additionally, SLOMA commissioned Boston-based artist, Maria Molteni, to transform the backside of the Fremont Theatre with their kaleidoscopic, technicolor visions.

The San Luis Obispo County Arts Council, as the local partner of the California Arts Council, advances the visual, literary and performing arts through programs that promote public access to the arts, arts in educational settings, local arts planning and collaboration, and opportunities for artists and arts organizations.

More information is available at artsobispo.org.

