ALL fireworks are illegal in the city of Paso Robles. Templeton allows for limited firework activity

TEMPLETON — The Fourth of July will be here in a blink of the eye, and Templeton Fire and Emergency Services want everyone to enjoy the holiday—safely, particularly when using Safe and Sane Fireworks.

Templeton Fire Department asks that you make note of the following information:

The sale and discharge of Safe and Sane Fireworks are limited from noon on Jul. 1 to midnight on Jul. 4.

You may only discharge Safe and Sane Fireworks purchased at the fireworks booths doing business within the Templeton Community Services District boundaries.

Firecrackers, cherry bombs, M80’s, bottle rockets; mortar shells are examples of illegal fireworks (anything that flies through the air or explodes!).

“Illegal fireworks can cause wildfires, roof fires and serious injuries, however, even ‘safe and sane’ fireworks are dangerous when discharged improperly,” Fire Chief Petersen warns. The National Fire Protection Association reported that children ages 10 – 14 had the highest rate of fireworks injury, with more than one-third (36 percent) of the victims of fireworks injuries under age 15.

Getting through this together, Paso Robles

Always have a responsible adult oversee the use of fireworks – even sparklers can cause second-degree burns. And, sparklers account for roughly one-quarter of emergency room fireworks injuries.

Always have buckets of water or a garden hose ready to distinguish flames/fires.

Place discharged fireworks in a bucket of water.

Never point or throw fireworks (at people or pets).

Never alter a firework – it’s dangerous and can cause serious injuries.

Possession of illegal fireworks is a misdemeanor and punishable by up to one year in County jail and a fine of $1,000.

Illegal fireworks may be turned in without penalty to the Templeton Fire and Emergency Services Office located at 206 5th Street. Please call (805) 434- 4911 to make drop-off arrangements due to the COVID-19 Pandemic.

Officials from the California Highway Patrol, the SLO County Sheriff’s Department, and Templeton Community Services District will be working together to ensure that a safe and enjoyable environment is maintained throughout the holiday period – remember to be “Safe and Sane.”

Fireworks are allowed anywhere within the Templeton Community Services District boundaries

EXCEPT:

1. Any Templeton Unified School District property, including parking lots

2. Within 100 feet of the Templeton Feed and Grain building (Main Street)

3. Templeton CSD Parks (Evers and Tom Jermin Sr. Park, aka Bethel Road Park)

4. Anywhere there is dry grass

If you or one of your family members starts a fire, you can be held liable for suppression costs and other damages. Anyone under age 18 should only use fireworks under direction of an adult. So please be smart and careful when using safe and sane fireworks. If you have any questions about fireworks within the Templeton CSD boundaries, please call Templeton Fire and Emergency Services for more information at

(805) 434-4911.

Remember, all fireworks are illegal in the city of Paso Robles and punishable by fines up to $1000.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Pocket

Reddit

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...