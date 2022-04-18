The death does not appear to be suspicious at this time

PASO ROBLES — An autopsy is planned later this week to confirm the cause of death for a man found deceased on Highway 46 this Sunday.

On Sunday, April 17, San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a report of an adult male found deceased beside the road of Highway 46 and Estrella Road in Whitley Gardens. The victim has yet to be positively identified.

According to the sheriff’s office, a disabled vehicle was found approximately five miles from the victim. The two are believed to be connected. However, the death does not appear to be suspicious at this time.

The investigation is ongoing. No further information is available at this time.

This is a developing story; we will update as information becomes available.

