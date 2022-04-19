Student-athletes across four sports announced their post-high school destinations on April 13

PASO ROBLES — Paso Robles High School (PRHS) celebrated their Bearcat athletes signing NCAA National Letters of Intent on April 13 in the Gil Asa Gym.

Athletic Director Tori Loney opened the signing ceremony.

“We celebrate you as athletes, but we also have to celebrate those that have supported and encouraged you throughout your growth as a student-athlete,” she said.

Bearcats Tia Dana, Holly DiSimone, Jenelle Loewen, Jacey Loewen, Devynne Linnell, and Devin Mowreader sat with their parents in front of family and friends to sign their letters together. Coaches and students shared their experiences and excitement for what’s to come.

Loney, who is also the stunt coach for PRHS, introduced her two student-athletes, Dana and Linnell, who signed with William Jessup University and will join that school’s stunt team under the direction of head coach Alexis Welch. The pair were also on the PRHS cheerleading team.

“Tia will be a wonderful addition to this team, and although we will miss her strength on the mat and as a leader on the team, we can’s wait to see what she ultimately does at the next level,” Loney said of Dana.

Loney also had praise for Linnell.

“Don’t overlook her, because she is a fierce competitor. She wants to win. She must win,” Loney said. “As Devon leaves the Bearcat team at the end of the year, we will certainly miss her goofy antics. My hope is that when she steps onto the mat at Jessup, she is as confident in herself and in her abilities as I have always been.”

Jessup, an NAIA university located in Rocklin, is ranked second in the nation for stunt, and Dana is an elite tumbler and back spot. She and Linnell will be joining 2021 PRHS graduate Isabella Druding on the Warriors stunt team.

Holly DiSimone will be signing with CSU Bakersfield in swimming. She broke the 31-year school record for the 100 fly her freshman year and again her junior year at the CIF meet.

“I know she (DiSimone) has many exceptional swims yet to come,” Bearcat swim coach Michael Sauret said.

Devin Mowreader will be playing football for the University of La Verne, an NCAA Division III school in Southern California. Mowreader is a three-year varsity letter winner, averaging 4.6 yards per carry during his career with the Bearcats.

“Devon is what Bearcat athletics is all about,” said PRHS football coach Tim Alvord. “He is unselfish. He is a team-first guy. Aside from being an excellent athlete, [with] good speed, strength, agility, he is also a great teammate.”

Twins Janelle and Jacey Loewen will both be signing with Providence Christian College, an NAIA school in Pasadena. The sisters will be joining the Sea Beggars volleyball team at PCC under the direction of Head Coach Chris Chown.

“Jacey and Janelle are both amazing athletes,” Bearcat Volleyball Coach Caleb Ferguson said. “They are even better humans.

“They both have shown outstanding leadership, passion, and dedication to this program. The list goes on and on with these two. They are everything you could ask for in student-athletes.”

Another Bearcat athlete, Kaitlyn Hebrard, was also recognized for her commitment to playing water polo at Cuesta College.

Hebrard thanked her family and coaches for their support throughout her water polo career.

“I want to say thank you to my parents for being supportive in everything that I do,” she said. “I also want to say thank you to my coaches because they have been here for the past four years, and they have given me their time and knowledge and allowed me to be a better athlete.”

