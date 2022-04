PASO ROBLES — On Sunday evening, April 17, the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office confirmed a deceased man was found near Highway 46 and Estrella Road in Paso Robles.

Deputies remained on the scene to investigate. No further details are available at this time. However, deputies said it did not appear to be a suspicious death.

This is a developing story; we will update as information becomes available.

