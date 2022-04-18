The bomb squad responded to the airport late Sunday night

UPDATE (April 18 at 1 pm)

According to the San Luis Obispo Sheriff’s Office, they received a report of two suspicious devices located in the public bathroom.

The airport was immediately evacuated to allow Members of the San Luis Obispo County Bomb Task Force to investigate. They identified the devices as inert practice mortars and there was no threat to the public.

The items were recovered and a search of the airport was conducted. The public and airport employees were allowed back into the airport approximately 30 minutes later. Detectives are continuing to investigate this incident.

ORIGINAL STORY:

A bomb squad reported to the San Luis Obispo County Regional Airport late Sunday night after an unknown device was found in the bathroom.

The device was found and reported by airport security around 11:20 p.m. According to reports, only airport staff were present at the time but were asked to leave temporarily while a bomb squad reported to the scene to determine what the device was.

Initial reports described the item as looking like “live mortar rounds.”

The item was determined not to be a threat, but a detective remained on-site to further look into the situation. The airport returned to regular business. No incoming or outgoing flights were impacted.

This is a developing story; we will update as information becomes available.

