Two killed in crash; Three others, including a 3-year-old, transported to hospitals with major injuries

ATASCADERO — One man was arrested following a vehicle collision that left two dead in Atascadero on Saturday, April 16. The suspect was arrested for allegedly causing the collision.

On Saturday evening at approximately 8 p.m., the California Highway Patrol San Luis Obispo (CHP SLO) responded to reports of a crash northbound Highway 101 near Santa Barbara Road in Atascadero.

According to reports, Felipe Gonzalez (21) of Santa Maria was arrested after his Chevrolet Suburban collided with a Chevrolet Cruze, killing two passengers in the Cruze and sending three, including a 3-year-old, to the hospital for treatment of major injuries. Gonzalez received minor injuries.

Authorities said the Cruze, with five passengers, was traveling northbound on Highway 101 when it came to a stop just south of the Santa Barbara Road off-ramp.

According to reports, Gonzalez was traveling northbound on Highway 101 when he lost control of the vehicle. He then struck the rear of the parked Cruze, sending it forward about 120 feet, causing it to rotate counter-clockwise and face forward to the south.

Two persons from the Cruze, the driver and front-seat passenger, were transported to Sierra Vista Regional Medical Center in San Luis Obispo for treatment of major injuries from the collision.

According to reports, two of the three other passengers in the vehicle’s rear seats were killed in the crash, and one of them was not wearing a seat belt.

A 3-year-old child, also unrestrained, sustained major injuries and was transported to Valley Children’s Healthcare in Madera.

The cause of the crash is under investigation, and reports say authorities believe alcohol was a factor in the crash.

This is a developing story; we will update as information becomes available.

