SAN LUIS OBISPO — One person was killed Friday, April 15, in a one-vehicle accident on Highway 101 at the bottom of the Cuesta Grade, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The CHP responded around 3:30 p.m. to the crash on the highway near Higuera Ranch at the bottom of the Cuesta Grade.

According to reports, the single-vehicle accident occurred in the northbound lanes when the vehicle hit a tree, causing a fire in the nearby area.

Getting through this together, Paso Robles

CHP confirmed at least one person died in the crash, and it is believed there were no others in the car. No further information is available at this time.

The number two right lane was closed while first responders worked to clear the scene. Traffic was backed up considerably until the road was cleared and opened up around 8 p.m. that night.

This is a developing story; we will update as information becomes available.

