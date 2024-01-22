The map gives residents a play-by-play on current road projects

PASO ROBLES — Paso Robles has released a new interactive Street Maintenance Map for residents. Residents can now easily check a street’s pavement condition index (PCI) rating, last maintenance date, or upcoming maintenance information, if available.

Developed through the collaborative efforts of Public Works and GIS (Geographic Information System) staff, the Street Maintenance Map is designed to provide meaningful information to residents and streamline future street maintenance planning.

Each street in the city has been entered into the mapping system with the street’s PCI rating and any applicable maintenance records. By clicking on a street segment, residents can find available street maintenance records.

PCI is a way to measure and rate the condition of a road or pavement on a scale from 0-100. During street surveys, a Pavement Condition Index (PCI) is calculated for each street segment. Ranging between 0 and 100, a PCI of 100 would correspond to a pavement at the beginning of its life cycle. A PCI of 0 would correspond to a badly deteriorated pavement with virtually no remaining life.

Residents are encouraged to explore the new interactive Street Maintenance Map by visiting ow.ly/GPHq50PZSe2. A How-To video is available here, and a step-by-step guide is available here.

The City’s current Street Maintenance Plan and zone map, along with other helpful information, can be found at prcity.com/Streets.

Questions can be asked via the MyPaso app or prcity.com/1053/MyPaso-Request-Tracker. Residents can also call the Public Works Department at (805) 237-3861.

