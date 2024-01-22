The discussion will be about Public Safety

PASO ROBLES — Paso Robles’ City Manager Ty Lewis will team up with Police Chief Damian Nord and Fire Chief Jonathan Stornetta to address the public on Public Safety in the city.

Sit down with all three gentlemen to chat about what measures the Paso PD, Paso Fire, and Lewis have and are putting into place.

Coffee with the City Manager will take place on Feb. 16 starting at 7:30 a.m. at Patina at California Coast Beer Co. (1346 Railroad Street, Paso Robles).

