PASO ROBLES — The City of Paso Robles invites community members to join the 2024 SLO County Creeks to Coast Cleanup event on Saturday, Sept. 21, from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Larry Moore Park.

This cleanup effort is part of a countywide initiative to tackle trash and debris in our inland creeks, lakes, parks, and coastline. The goal is to improve water quality and preserve the beauty of the Central Coast from the creeks to the sea.

Volunteers will collect data and help remove litter that would otherwise flow into the ocean, contributing to the preservation of our natural environment.

