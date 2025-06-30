PASO ROBLES — Firefighters quickly responded Sunday afternoon, June 29, to a vegetation fire near Remington Court, north of Highway 46 in Paso Robles. The blaze burned approximately 1.7 acres of low grass and briefly threatened nearby structures.

CAL FIRE, along with SLO County Fire, Paso Robles City Fire, Templeton Fire, and San Miguel Fire, worked swiftly to halt the fire’s forward progress. As of Sunday afternoon, the fire was 40% contained and crews remained on scene mopping up hot spots. Air resources were released after containment efforts were successful.

No further updates are available at this time.

