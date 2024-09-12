PASO ROBLES — September is National Preparedness Month, and Paso Robles Community Emergency Response Team (CERT), sponsored by Paso Robles Fire and Emergency Services, wants to remind everyone that preparing for emergencies and disasters can keep them, their families, and their communities safe. Disasters frequently strike in California — wildfires, floods, earthquakes, extreme heat, power outages, and more. The resources and information shared during National Preparedness Month can be used to get prepared for whatever may come your way.

The theme for this year’s preparedness campaign is “Start a Conversation.” Talking about bad things that could happen like a disaster or emergency isn’t always easy. We may think we’re protecting the people we love by avoiding these conversations, but they are important to start taking steps to get ready and stay safe. Starting a conversation today can help you, your family, coworkers, and neighbors take action to prepare.

By taking five simple steps, you can build your preparedness at your own pace:

Sign up for alerts and notifications. Register for Reverse 911 (ReadySLO.org) and Download PulsePoint Respond to stay aware

Assemble a Go Bag for each member of the family and pets

Prepare a Family Emergency Plan

Build a Stay at Home Kit

Check with your neighbors to see if they will need assistance during a disaster

To become more informed about getting ready for disasters, enroll in CERT: Basic Training. This 20-hour course will provide individuals with the basic knowledge and skills to prepare for, respond to, and recover from disasters. The course will be offered at the Paso Robles Public Safety Center, 900 Park St., in downtown Paso Robles, on Oct. 15, 17, 22, and 24, from 6 until 9 p.m., and Oct. 26, from 9 a.m. until about 5 p.m. The course is intended for family members ages 15 and older, and the course is free.

To register, visit NorthSLOCountyCERT.org. Who will respond to the immediate needs of your family or community after a disaster, if not you?

