We’re ready to leave the extreme heat of summer and move into fall. September represents crisp mornings and cozy evenings. It’s the month of new beginnings, wonderful traditions, golden leaves, and apple orchards. Our days are shorter, the weather is cooler, and the pace picks up for all events moving forward.

Karyl Lammers

Labor Day’s three-day weekend is at the end of August and the beginning of September. Check local calendars for scheduled events.

Patriot’s Day is on Wednesday, September 11. Stop — take a moment and say a prayer for those still suffering. Again, check your local listing for events.

Paso Robles Downtown Main Street hosts its annual Pajama Movie Night at Park Cinemas. “Get Crazy” is a 1943 musical comedy starring Judy Garland and Mickey Rooney. The movie’s tagline is “Get Crazy … It’s your last chance to party … Say goodbye to your brain!” We have a Pajama Contest (optional), and awards are given. Our movie nights are enjoyed by so many because, for only $12 for a bag of popcorn and a soda, you get a classic on the big screen with all your friends and neighbors. Get your tickets early; it fills up. Visit parkcinemas.com for tickets.

September 22 is the Autumnal Equinox (first day of fall), and temperatures drop, plant life slows down while our days become shorter than our nights. The season has changed.

Downtown Paso Robles Main Street is focused on keeping our history and heritage at the forefront of everything we do. We’re working to preserve our small-town feel for our community and visitors alike. The old buildings around downtown add to our culture and values and are beneficial to our economy. Locals are proud of our downtown, and visitors enjoy the peaceful, joyful atmosphere and look forward to returning visits.

To keep up with our traditions, we offer our most popular events throughout the year.

On Saturday, September 21, we’re staging one of the busiest events of the year, “Taste of Downtown,” with “Arte de Tiza” (sidewalk chalk art — 11th and Pine Streets — around the park), starting at 8 a.m. Come early and watch artists of all ages create beautiful pictures. There are about 50 restaurants and tasting rooms downtown, and most of them participate, so for $30, you can taste from 11 a.m. until 4 p.m. Get to know the downtown cuisine and beverages; you’ll be pleased with all the outstanding choices! Call Norma at the Main Street Office with questions at (805) 238-4103.

