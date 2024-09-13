Milo & AshLynn

Sunshine, Rainbows, No Snow

It’s back to school, and whether you have kids or not, it feels like we all need our pencils sharpened. For us, it’s time to plan and make sure we have a big enough team to help our customers come holiday. We are doubly blessed having AshLynn and Milo behind the counter, dear people whose energy is pure sunshine.

AshLynn will return this month from her second maternity leave, where she’ll be greeted by doting aunties who have missed her something fierce. We look forward to the one day a week she’ll spend with us, not just for her dry humor and calm, but oh, for those baby pictures. Of all the things in the store Ash would like to take home, she prefers the straw sun hats. (We only carry one style because it works for everyone.) It would come in handy on her perfect day having breakfast with her hubby. Pulling on said hat, she would hope to find a really good parking spot to catch some rays at the beach. Come winter, her only request: that she not hear the holiday favorite “Snow.” As someone who’s been through some truly horrible Idaho winters, it’s a traumatic song for her, and she asks that we remove it from all holiday playlists. “I feel strongly about this,” she told us, and since we’d do anything for her, that song is officially canceled within these walls.

Milo joined the team earlier this year, but she’s been bringing her special brand of pixie dust through our doors for many years as a customer. We watched her bloom into mom-hood, and have seen her baby grow into a mighty little human. She texted us at a gift show in January, asking that we be a reference for a job she was considering. “Wait, just come here!” we blurted, elated, sending details while teetering on the escalators between showrooms. What a delight to have her behind the counter with us, where she entertains us with questions for the day. She would choose our rainbow glass candle holders if she had to pick one thing on the shelves, since rainbows are among her top five faves. And perhaps she’d see one on her perfect day, hiking, grabbing a coffee and croissant, then taking her not-so-little one to the bookstore.

Rain or shine, hope to see you soon!

