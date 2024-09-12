PASO ROBLES — Intermittent overnight lane closures on northbound US 101 in San Luis Obispo County began Monday, Sept. 9, at 9 p.m. to allow Caltrans to install/replace post mile marker signs along US 101. Work will begin on northbound US 101 at the San Luis Obispo County/Santa Barbara County line and will continue north to San Ardo. Work will take place Sundays through Fridays from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Once work is complete on northbound US 101 at San Ardo, crews will begin the installation/replacement of mile markers on southbound US 101 from San Ardo to the San Luis Obispo County/Santa Barbara County line Sundays through Fridays from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

This mile marker project will then continue on US 101 in Monterey County. The work schedule will be announced once it is confirmed. These mile markers identify locations on the highway that are helpful to travelers and emergency responders.

This project is expected to be complete by December 2024, depending on weather. The contractor for this $254,000 project is Interstate Civil Construction of Wrightwood.

