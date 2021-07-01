Dear Editor,

Bravo! Great article, Connie Pillsbury!

I worry for my grandchildren and their peers, eager to learn and so vulnerable against wrong teaching that, in the end, will also be discarded but will by then have done its damage. Thankfully my daughter and her husband have the kids in a good private school for just this reason, and the kids are being raised by Christian parents who value Biblical teachings. So many families don’t have the luxury of sending their kids to good private schools and choose not to attend churches where these fundamentals are still taught. I hope your article will educate and cause parents to think about the choices they do have and make positive decisions for their children!

Thank you for writing a beautiful article that clearly spells out truths that are so unpopular in today’s political and social climate.

Getting through this together, Paso Robles

Dianne LeVa, Atascadero

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Pocket

Reddit

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...