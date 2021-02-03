SAN LUIS OBISPO — San Luis Obispo continues to provide ways to connect, learn, and inspire you this season. With so many events to choose from, there is something for everyone, no matter your interests.

SLO Repertory Theatre presents The Intermission Show – Through Apr. 2

Enjoy San Luis Obispo Repertory Theatre every Friday for their video talk show series: The Intermission Show. Hosted by SLO REP’s highly enthusiastic and captivating executive director, Kevin Harris, The Intermission Show is sure to add some fun, wit, education, and inspiration to your week as you enter the weekend. These 15-20 minute video segments share the voices and work of BIPOC theatre-makers, spotlight noteworthy playwrights and plays from around the country, and update the local theatre community with news and information. Watch The Intermission Show on SLO REP’s YouTube channel and learn more about each week’s spotlighted playwrights at slorep.org/about/exploring-diverse-voices-in-theatre/.

SLO Classical Academy presents On Being Human: A Virtual Retreat – Feb. 6

Join San Luis Obispo Classical Academy on Feb. 6 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. via Zoom to explore classical education’s purpose and the role of education as it relates to Black American History during their On Being Human: A Virtual Retreat event. Hear from guest speakers and classical educators Angel Adams Parham and Dr. Anika Prather as they discuss classical education as a bridge across divides, and stick around for the Q&A and discussion to follow. Parents and educators are encouraged to attend this deeply enriching opportunity to dig deep into who San Luis Obispo Classical Academy is as a classical school. Register today to explore complicated questions alongside multiple understandings of the purpose of education while also addressing timeless themes such as freedom, oppression, democracy, and citizenship. Tickets available at sloclassical.org/onbeinghuman.

Drive-in Symphony: Mozart and More – Feb. 6

San Luis Obispo Symphony is offering the concert experience that is right for you. Choose between their Drive-In Series or Virtual Series. Enjoy San Luis Obispo Symphony’s upcoming event, Mozart and More from the comfort of your own vehicle at the Sunset Drive-In in San Luis Obispo on Feb. 6. Fun for all ages, this drive-in experience allows attendees to be “on stage” with the symphony’s musicians unlike ever before. For those who are unable to attend the Drive-In event, Mozart and More will become available online after the event takes place as it is also part of the SLO Symphony’s Virtual Event Series. Purchase tickets today for the Drive-In and/or Virtual Event at slosymphony.org.

