Community gathers to reflect on justice, equity, and hope with speeches, performances, and art contest

PASO ROBLES — The community came together on Monday, Jan. 20, to celebrate Martin Luther King Jr. on what would be his 96th birthday. The day began with a Unity March beginning at Robbins Field, followed by a full program of speakers and performances at City Park all honoring this year’s theme: “Mission Possible: Protecting Freedom, Justice, and Democracy.”

The City of Paso Robles has been celebrating the legacy of Martin Luther King Jr. since 1990 with an annual community event. Over the years, it has evolved to include local music, acting, and dance groups, student performances, essay and art contests, and keynote speakers.

Following a listen to MLK’s famous “I Have a Dream” speech, Paso Robles City Mayor John Hamon addressed everyone who crowded into the park.

“His vision and determination should remind us about the power of perseverance, the importance of unity, and building a better future for everyone. His dream continues to inspire all of us, and it’s our job to carry on his dream,” Hamon said. “Also, [I] want to thank all the folks that put this on today. Again, it’s not an easy effort to put this all together. Our city staff, rec foundation, school district, Boy Scouts, faith-based groups, my fellow elected officials, it’s all come out today and all of you also for participating in honoring this day for a very special man.”

Paso Robles Joint Unified School District Superintendent Jennifer Loftus then introduced the Black national anthem,”Lift Every Voice and Sing,” sung by the Paso Robles High School Choir.

Referring to the anthem, Loftus said, “It became a hymn of hope, resilience, and unity for African Americans during the struggles of the Jim Crow era. Over time, it has grown to symbolize the broader fight for freedom and equality across our nation. The lyrics of “Lift Every Voice and Sing” reflect the pain of the past, the perseverance of the present, and the unwavering hope for a better future. It calls to us to acknowledge the struggles that have shaped our journey while inspiring us to move forward together with courage and faith.”

This year’s keynote speaker was Terrance Harris, vice president for strategic enrollment management at Cal Poly. Outside of his professional experience, Harris has coached high school basketball for 20 years and mentored hundreds of students as they navigated through this critical portion of their lives.

Both of Harris’s parents came to attend Cal Poly in the late 1960s.

“They experienced a community that they wanted to raise their kids in, and they chose to stick around,” he said. “The sacrifices that my parents made are sacrifices that have allowed me and my siblings and our families, the lives that we have today. I’m so fortunate, so blessed, and just reflect on the time that they were here and coming up was a much different time, but they were people, much like many others, who made choices to fight, fight the good fight, made choices to do the right thing and give us opportunities that we didn’t even know we would have.”

Harris reflected on the legacy of MLK, emphasizing the need for justice, equity, and compassion in society. Inspired by the George Floyd tragedy, he acknowledge personal privilege while addressing systemic injustices. Harris urges individuals to lead authentically, using their light to uplift others and drive societal change. Quoting scholars and MLK, he highlighted the ongoing journey toward liberty and the importance of ensuring opportunities for all. With a dream of a united, equitable community, he called for collective action, emphasizing that change begins with individuals inspiring others.

“This world deserves our willingness to serve. We are what will make the world a better place. We are what will make the mission a success,” said Harris. “My challenge to you is to find your path, find your authentic lane to contribute andbe the light that this world needs today and every day. Make it your mission to be an advocate and a conductor for a more just and equitable society.”

Paso Robles High School alumna Cameron Holt then played “First Things First” by Frank Gulino on the tuba followedby a presentation to winners of the art contest. Earning first place at the high school level was Yasir Martinez for “Most Relevant to Theme.” Their art was printed on the front of the event’s program. On the back of the program depicted student Zakira Bailey’s work, which won first place at the junior high school level.

District 30 Assemblymember Dawn Addis presented a certificate to Hamon to thank the city for honoring MLK with an official celebration since 1990.

“Paso Robles has a long lasting legacy of honoring Dr. Martin Luther King and his protections of freedom, of justice and democracy in the spirit of nonviolence. So thank you so much,” Addis said.

Master of Ceremonies Lovella Walker ended the celebration, thanking the community for coming together on Monday:”Thank you all for being here and just being a part [of it]. Just your presence is being part of this program. And it would not be the same without you … We need all the support. We are community and our responsibility is to come together and unite and to do things together as a community.”

Featured Image: Lovella Walker (left) was master of ceremonies, and Terrance Harris, vice president for strategic enrollment management at Cal Poly, was the keynote speaker during the Martin Luther King celebration Jan. 20 at Paso Robles City Park. Photo by Camille DeVaul

