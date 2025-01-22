City Council seeks cost-cutting solutions and increased sponsorships for annual celebration at Barney Schwartz Park

PASO ROBLES — The City of Paso Robles is looking for ways to cut costs for this year’s Fourth of July Community Fireworks Celebration at Barney Schwartz Park. During the Wednesday, Jan. 15, City Council meeting, staff presented an estimated budget highlighting a need for an additional $70,000 compared to last year.

The city brought back its Fourth of July Community Fireworks Celebration at Barney Schwartz Park in 2022 after a 10-year break. The event grew each year since to include live music, food trucks, activities, and, of course, the fireworks show. High temperatures in 2024 caused crowds to show up late, but by the end of the night, parking lots were full, and the event was again a big hit with the community. However, funding was more challenging last year and costs to hostthe event are only increasing.

Since 2022, the City has spent about $434,500 — that’s about $145,000 per year, not including sponsorships. Those expenses were covered by a council-approved $65,000 along with budget savings from previous Fourth of July events (which was used up by the 2024 event). The estimated cost of the 2025 event is approximately $170,000.

Councilmember Steve Gregory said he would like to see the budget for the event reduced.

“I would like to see you come back with some way to reduce costs on it if there’s any way possible,” he said. “Just to try to make it more palatable … last time we had the money, this time we don’t … I love the event, but I think we need to figure out a way to cut costs.”

For the 2024 event, it cost the city $161,500 — $128,900 were for event operations and professional services; and$32,600 were associated with city staffing costs. If the city commitment remains at $65,000 and with $35,000 committed by Travel Paso, the city will still need to secure an additional $70,000 to continue the event at the same capacity and grandeur as last year.

Expenses for the 2024 event (including sponsorships and donations) are broken down into the following:

City of Paso Robles: $65,000

Travel Paso: $25,000

2023 Carryover Funds: $29,500

Eberle Winery: $10,000

Visit SLO CAL: $5,000

Firestone Walker Brewing: $4,500

Howard Products: $3,000

Kings Oil Tools: $2,500

Wallace Group: $2,500

BBK: $2,000

PR Chamber of Commerce: $1,500

PR Wine Country Alliance: $1,500

California Mid State Fair: $1,000

Remax: $1,000

Several other businesses and organizations provided in-kind support, including Access Publishing, All About Events, C&N Tractors, 805 Golf Carts, Firestone Walker Brewing, Ravine Waterpark, Paso Robles Waste, REC Foundation, Superior Crane, The Blueprinter & Graphics, and Wineries of the 46 East that are not included in the total cost of the event.

To reduce costs, Councilman Chris Bausch suggested the possibility of reducing entertainment to one band or reducing the hours of the event, “I would hate to see the event go away but I also think we need to challenge the public, our sponsors to see if anybody else has creative ideas that we might be able to take advantage of.”

Mayor John Hamon agreed that local businesses need to get more involved with the event to continue. Councilmember Gregory also said he would talk to SLO County Supervisors Heather Moreno and John Peschong about the county funding part of the event and is willing to work on raising more funds for the event, especially if the budget for it is lowered.

At the end of discussion, council unanimously approved for staff to continue with the 2025 Fourth of July Community Fireworks Celebration and return to the next meeting with a revised budget.

The next Paso Robles City Council meeting is scheduled for Feb. 4 at 6 p.m.

