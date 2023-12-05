PASO ROBLES — The Paso Robles Event Center announced the Winter edition of the Mid-State Fair Market, a three-day shopping experience featuring over 30 local vendors selling holiday gifts, home decor, jewelry, clothing, art, baked goods and other culinary treats. Old West Cinnamon Rolls will make a special holiday appearance with their hot, sweet delicacies with additional food and beverage options also available. Admission and parking are free.

Guests of all ages can enjoy free hands-on activities and crafts with the Girl Scouts of California’s Central Coast on Saturday and Sunday and all guests are invited to take a moment to decorate gratitude cards for U.S. soldiers deployed overseas.

The Mid-State Fair Market is open Friday, Dec. 8 from 12 to 4 p.m. and Saturday, Dec. 9 and Sunday, Dec. 10 from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. at the Paso Robles Event Center, 2198 Riverside Avenue, Paso Robles. Parking is in Lot C off Gregory Avenue and the Fair’s main parking lot off Riverside Avenue. Learn more by checking out the Year-Round Events Calendar at midstatefair.com.

