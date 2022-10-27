Prepare for the traditional event on Saturday, Nov. 12

PASO ROBLES — With “Elegant Evening Downtown” on Saturday, Nov. 12, the heart of Paso Robles is transformed into a magical feast for the eyes and taste buds. This Paso Robles tradition is a gift of hospitality from downtown merchants and kicks off the holiday shopping season sponsored by Downtown Merchants.

From 5 to 8 p.m., shoppers are indulged with fine hors d’oeuvres and refreshments. Lights twinkle in windows and cascade from awnings and facades. Dancers, Quartets, and Choir, will entertain the guests. Amid the holiday finery, dancers from Class Act Dance Studio serve as live mannequins in shop windows, posing as characters from beloved tales, strolling musicians, and entertainment.

For more information, visit pasoroblesdowntown.org/downtown-calendar/

advertisement

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Pocket

Reddit

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...