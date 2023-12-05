PASO ROBLES — The City of Paso Robles Fire and Emergency Services Department invites the community to join them for a ribbon-cutting ceremony unveiling two newly installed SaveHeart Automated External Defibrillator (AED) cabinets in local parks.

These AED cabinets, strategically placed in our local parks, are part of the City’s ongoing commitment to public safety and emergency preparedness. This new equipment increases our community’s ability to protect and empower its residents.

Event Details:

SaveHeart Ribbon Cutting Ceremony

Date: Tuesday, Dec. 19

Time: 1:30 p.m.

Location: Centennial Park, 600 Nickerson Drive, Paso Robles

The SaveHeart (AED) cabinets house LifePakCR2 automated external defibrillators (AED) which provide immediate assistance in the event of a sudden cardiac emergency and reduce the time it takes to access life-saving defibrillation to someone experiencing cardiac arrest. If an AED is near someone having ventricular fibrillation or ventricular tachycardia, a bystander in a public place or a family member can use it to reverse the life-threatening arrhythmia.

The AED cabinets are strategically located in local parks, including the downtown City Park, Barney Schwartz Park and Centennial Park.

The installation of these AED cabinets was made possible through a grant from the Justin Community Grants program.

