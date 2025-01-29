City announces mutual agreement resolving claim; Assistant City Manager Chris Huot named acting city manager

PASO ROBLES — The City of Paso Robles announced Monday night, Jan. 27, that it has reached a mutual settlement agreement with City Manager Ty Lewis, whose last day with the city was Sunday, Jan. 26.

A statement from the city says, “This agreement resolves all outstanding issues related to a claim Mr. Lewis previously filed against the City. Under the terms of the settlement, neither party will pursue litigation related to this claim.”

advertisement

The settlement comes just about five months after Lewis filed a $2.75 million complaint against the city for personal injuries, with Councilman Chris Bausch as the primary city employee involved.

In August, just before filing the claim, Lewis went on a leave of absence due to health issues that were later revealed to be hypertension after he fainted before or after a City Council meeting. On Oct. 8, 2024, the city rejected Lewis’s claim that stated the date of injury occurring “before and on May 7, 2024, and continuing” at “City Hall and in Paso Robles.”

Lewis later returned to his position as city manager in November 2024.

The complaint alleged multiple violations by the City of Paso Robles, specifically through the actions of Bausch, against Lewis. These included violations of the municipal code by failing to handle administrative and personnel matters through the city manager. The complaint further claims the city violated its own Harassment, Discrimination, and Retaliation Prevention Policy.

Additionally, Bausch was accused of defamation, allegedly making false and damaging statements about Lewis with malicious intent. The complaint also asserted that Bausch inflicted emotional distress, both intentionally and negligently, causing severe harm to Lewis. Allegations of harassment based on perceived sexual orientation and religion were also included.

The complaint described a hostile work environment, alleging ongoing abusive and illegal treatment. Furthermore, Bausch was accused of engaging in bullying and other abusive conduct as defined under California law, which allegedly undermined Lewis’s work performance.

Other Paso Robles residents were included within the complaint, allegedly conspiring to ruin Lewis’s reputation.

Bausch, who represents District 2, was first appointed to the seat in August 2022 following the resignation of City Councilmember Maria Garcia. He left his position as a member of the Paso Robles Joint Unified School District Board of Trustees to try out for the position on the City Council. While he was appointed to finish Garcia’s term, which ended in December of that year, Bausch ran in that November’s election for a full four-year term. Running unopposed, he won the District 2 spot, and his term ends in 2026.

Prior to serving as city manager, Lewis served as the City of Paso Robles’s chief of police. In 2021, Lewis was selectedto serve as the new city manager. He served as the chief of the Paso Robles Police Department since 2018 and was hired by the city on March 31, 2002, as a police officer, sergeant, and later a commander.

You can read our full coverage of the complaint at pasoroblespress.com/news/paso-robles-rejects-city-manager-ty-lewiss-2-million-injury-claim/

Since Lewis filed the complaint, residents have called for his termination from his position as city manager. For several months, Lewis and Bausch have both been subject to several controversial news articles from other local news outlets.

City Attorney Elizabeth Hull said during the Monday night meeting that in accordance with state law, the settlement agreement will be available for public inspection no earlier than Feb. 4.

“The City thanks Mr. Lewis for his dedicated service to the Paso Robles community as a police officer, police chief, and city manager,” said the city’s statement.

Paso Robles Press reached out to Lewis and Mayor John Hamon for comment but did not receive a response.

We also reached out to Bausch for comment, who said he was unfortunately only able to provide the city’s statement,“The City of Paso Robles reached a settlement agreement with City Manager Lewis which resolved all outstanding issues related to a claim Mr. Lewis had filed against the City. This resolves all matters between the Parties, and the Cityhas no further comment on this matter.”

Assistant City Manager Chris Huot will once again step in as acting city manager until further notice. The city said they would have no further comments regarding the matter.

This is a developing story that will be updated as more information becomes available.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Pocket

Reddit

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...