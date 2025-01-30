TEMPLETON — Late on Wednesday, Jan. 29, San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to reports of gunfire on the 1200 block of South Main Street near Templeton High School. Upon arrival, a 37-year-old male suspect fired multiple rounds at the first responding patrol unit, striking the vehicle but not injuring the Deputies inside.

A second patrol unit arrived shortly after, and a Deputy engaged the suspect, who was struck by gunfire. Deputies administered medical aid before the suspect was transported to a local hospital, where he remains in stable condition. No Deputies were injured in the incident.

The Sheriff’s Major Crimes Unit is investigating, and authorities confirm there is no ongoing threat to the public. Due to the investigation, the south end of Main Street past Templeton High School is closed to traffic. The school will be notified, but the closure is not expected to impact school traffic.

No further information is available at this time.

