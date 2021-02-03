PASO ROBLES – “Happy out,” an Irish expression meaning content in one’s current surroundings, is the theme for March’s adult classes and events.

Book Club

Discover “Happy Out” with the Library Book Group’s Zoom discussion of Big Girl Small Town on Thursday, Mar. 18, 2021, 7-8 p.m.

Big Girl Small Town takes place in 2004 during the week after the funeral of Majella O’Neill’s grandmother. Her mysterious death shatters Majella’s safe and predictable existence and makes her an object of fascination in the town. As much as she wants things to go back to normal, Majella comes to realize that maybe there is more to life than the chip shop, the pub, and the town of Aghybogey. And it might just be that from tragedy comes Majella’s one chance at escape. Introducing a truly original voice and a truly original heroine, Big Girl Small Town should appeal to lovers of both literary and commercial fiction.

The title is available through the Black Gold Library System and the hoopla Digital platform. Space is limited. Registration is required for all participants to receive the ZOOM meetup information. For ages 16+.

Craft Class

Deadline to register for popular program Mar. 12

On Thursday, Mar. 25, 2021, 7-8 p.m., learn a new skill or improve your crafting abilities with the Paso Robles City Library’s online craft series! In keeping with March’s theme of “Happy out,” this month’s craft is an attractive macramé plant holder. Not a plant person? Insert a pot in the macramé holder and use it for a small catch-all! This project utilizes Lark’s Head, Square, Wrapping, and Double Half Hitch knots. This craft will appeal to intermediate crafters, but beginners who don’t mind a challenge will also enjoy creating this appealing plant holder.

Space is limited. Registration is required for all participants by Mar. 12, 2021 to receive craft kit materials and information about the Thursday, Mar. 25, 7 p.m. ZOOM meetup.

For ages 16+.

For more information about adult classes and events, contact Adult Services Librarian Karen Christiansen, kchristiansen@prcity.com or (805) 237-3870.

At this time, the Library is open for Grab-and-Go Service Monday-Saturday 9-10 for vulnerable populations; Monday-Friday 10-7 for the general public and Saturday 10-4 for the general public. Curbside delivery is also available. Call the library at 805-237-3870 or visit prcity.com/library and the Library Facebook and Instagram sites for updates.

