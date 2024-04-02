PASO ROBLES — On Saturday, June 1 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. PASOSafe™, the City of Paso Robles Fire and Emergency Services, Police Department, and North SLO County CERT present the Third Annual SafetyFest. The fest will offer emergency and disaster training exercises, demonstrations, and hands-on learning activities by First Responders and the area’s top safety professionals.

SafetyFest, is the only event in the North County that offers comprehensive safety expertise from city, county, state, federal, nonprofit and private entities in one place. Earthquake, fire, flood, tsunami, emergency and disaster simulation, crime prevention, motor vehicle safety, cybersecurity, mental health and personal safety exercises will be featured in the Downtown City Park.

Proceeds support the North San Luis Obispo Community Emergency Response Team (CERT), a public beneficiary program that educates volunteers about disaster preparedness for the hazards that may impact our community and trains them in basic disaster response skills.

SafetyFest exhibit spaces are available in the Park for $100. Nonprofit spaces are $50. Safety-related organizations and businesses are encouraged to submit an exhibitor application. Bilingual exhibitor entries are encouraged and supported. For exhibitor applications, sponsorship and volunteer opportunities, visit safetyfest.live or contact Mark Elterman at (805) 305-5584.

Feature Image by Trisha Butcher

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Pocket

Reddit

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...