TEMPLETON — Sierra Vista Regional Medical Center and Twin Cities Community Hospital teams on the Central California Coast have joined Adventist Health, effective March 29. This also includes the related physician practices and imaging centers.

The former sites of Sierra Vista Regional Medical Center and Twin Cities Community Hospital began operating today as Adventist Health’s newest facilities under new names: Adventist Health Sierra Vista and Adventist Health Twin Cities in San Luis Obispo County. The hospitals join Adventist Health’s new Central Coast Service Area.

On Monday last week, Kerry L. Heinrich, president and CEO, Adventist Health, joined physicians and care team members visiting patients during hospital rounds at Sierra Vista Regional Medical center.

“It was truly a privilege to round on patients this morning, an invigorating experience with an incredible team of clinicians,” said Heinrich. “I am grateful for the opportunity to expand our mission to the Central California Coast. We are committed to providing access to the full continuum of care that our patients deserve and is absolutely essential to the community.”

Eleze Armstrong, who previously served as COO for Sierra Vista Regional Medical Center and most recently served as CEO of Twin Cities Community Hospital, will assume interim CEO leadership of Adventist Health Twin Cities and Adventist Health Sierra Vista.

The transition will not affect patients. They will continue to accept all insurance plans. Their access to care will remain seamless. Patients should continue to keep their appointments and visit the providers, medical offices, and facilities that they always have.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Pocket

Reddit

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...