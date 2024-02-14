If selected as Queen or Princess, they must be able to attend every day of the 2024 Fair

PASO ROBLES — Online applications are now being accepted for the 2024 Miss California Mid-State Fair Scholarship Pageant. Contestants must be between the ages of 17-24 on the opening day of the Fair, Wednesday, July 17, and be a current residents (at least six months) of San Luis Obispo County, and have never been married.

Each contestant will compete in the following categories: Interview, Fair/Pageant Platform, Talent, Final Question, and Evening Wear. If selected as Queen or Princess, they must be able to attend every day of the 2024 Fair, participating in numerous public events, such as introducing performers, taking pictures and meeting with various dignitaries.

Contestants will receive swag, with the Queen receiving a $1,000 cash prize, 1st Princess $500, and 2nd Princess $250 and receiving prizes from local businesses. The pageant takes place on Wednesday, July 17, at 6 p.m. on the Frontier Stage. This show is free to watch with paid Fair admission.

A no-obligation orientation meeting will be held Wednesday, March 20, at 5:30 p.m. in the Administration Office at the Paso Robles Event Center. For more information, contact pageant coordinator Patti Lucas at (805) 612-6971 or via email at pglucas19@gmail.com.

Applications are due Friday, April 12, by 11:59 p.m., and are available online at MidStateFair.com on the Applications page.

The 2024 California Mid-State Fair runs July 17 through July 28 and this year’s theme is “Wide Open Spaces!”

Feature Image: (From left) Princess Natalie Boyd, Queen Kerrigan Jensen, and Princess Jenna Wilshusen are shown after being crowned at the 2023 Miss California Mid-State Fair Pageant. Photo by Brittany App

