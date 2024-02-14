Young investigators ages 7-12 will spend the day using forensics, observation, and crime lab chemistry

PASO ROBLES — During the school holiday on Friday, Feb. 16, young science sleuths are invited to learn something new during a Crime Scene Investigation Camp presented by STEAMworks for Kids from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Centennial Park in Paso Robles (600 Nickerson Drive). Young investigators ages 7-12 will spend the day using forensics, observation, and crime lab chemistry to search for and examine evidence, gather clues, and discover how to use science to solve a mystery. During this camp, students will dust for fingerprints, analyze handwriting, and test for blood type using simulated blood.

The registration fee of $100 per child includes all the supplies your sleuth will need to perform experiments during the camp. Advance registration is strongly encouraged and is available at prcity.com/recreationonline or in person at the Centennial Park registration desk between 12 and 5 p.m.

Need-based full and partial scholarships are available, with more information and an online application available at prcity.com/scholarships. For registration or scholarship questions and support, please call Paso Robles Recreation Services at (805) 237-3988 or email recservices@prcity.com.

STEAMworks For Kids provides high-engagement STEAM enrichment workshops for using a hands-on, project-based approach that focuses on having fun while learning. STEAMworks workshops are NGSS-aligned, and delivered by highly qualified instructors.

