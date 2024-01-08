Plans for Year-Round Decorative Lighting in the Works

PASO ROBLES — As the holiday season comes to an end, the holiday-themed tree lights in City Park will be turned off Monday, January 8. Residents and visitors are encouraged to take this final opportunity to capture the enchanting display through photos, a selfie at the selfie spot or simply take a stroll in the park.

This was the first year of an enhanced holiday lighting display in City Park, creating a winter wonderland in the heart of downtown Paso Robles. The lights provided a festive backdrop for the thousands of people that visited the park for the holiday lighting ceremony in November, throughout the holiday season, and for the New Year’s Eve bonfire and concert.

Based on overwhelming positive public feedback and at the direction of City Council, City staff is collaborating with the lighting contractor to develop innovative and unique concepts for year-round illumination within City Park. One of the goals of year-round lighting is to create an aesthetically pleasing and vibrant public space that fosters a sense of community. The City anticipates unveiling plans for year-round lighting in the coming months.

