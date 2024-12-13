Girls’ team will travel to Bakersfield this weekend to compete in the Lady Trojan Tournament

PASO ROBLES — Over the weekend, the Paso Robles High School wrestling team kicked off its season with strong showings at various tournaments across the state. The Bearcats demonstrated their talent and determination, setting the stage for an exciting season ahead.

The boys junior varsity team competed at Harbor High School in Santa Cruz, earning an impressive third place out of 24 teams. Several individual wrestlers stood out with podium finishes:

Benny Lopez: 1st

Blake Rede: 1st

Mason Pollak: 1st

Arius Karp: 2nd

Masen Jewett: 2nd

Daniel Gardner: 2nd

Colton King: 2nd

Jonah Mosher: 3rd

Skylor Meyers: 4th

Kenneth Jacobus: 2nd

The girls’ team competed in the 8th Annual RM Parks Ladies Tournament at Monache High School in Porterville, where Denisse de la Cruz Lopez delivered an exceptional performance. Denisse claimed first place after defeating the ninth-ranked wrestler in the state and the defending state champion from Nevada in the finals. Her victories are expected to boost her ranking to ninth or higher in California.

Denisse de la Cruz Lopez claimed first place in her weight class, defeating the ninth-ranked wrestler in the state and the defending state champion from Nevada in the finals of the RM Parks Ladies Tournament at Monache High School in Porterville. Contributed Photo

The girls’ team will travel to Bakersfield this weekend to compete in the Lady Trojan Tournament at Foothill High School.

The boys varsity team participated in the Robert Arballo Holiday Hammer in Madera, finishing 21st out of 50 teams. Competing against six of the top 25 teams in the state, the Bearcats gained valuable experience.

Alan Melgar was the PRHS wrestling team’s lone podium finisher in the Robert Arballo Holiday Hammer in Madera, placing seventh in his bracket. Contributed Photo

The team’s sole podium finisher was Alan Melgar, who secured seventh place. While several wrestlers came close to placing, this tournament provided crucial lessons for the young squad.

Head Coach Nate Ybarra said, “It was a good learning experience for this young team. The guys got to wrestle against six of the top 25 teams in the state which demonstrated where they need to improve in order to compete with the best. Many wrestlers were one match away from placing.”

The Varsity team will travel to Camarillo this weekend for their next challenge.

Feature Image: The Paso Robles High boys junior varsity team competed at Harbor High School in Santa Cruz, earning an impressive third place out of 24 teams. Contributed Photo

