The team moves forward to State meet on Saturday, Nov. 26

PASO ROBLES — This weekend, the Bearcats girls cross country team is heading to State to compete for the Division II championship after finishing in second place at the CIF Central Section Championship on Thursday, Nov. 17.

“We pulled off a surprise second,” explained Coach Ivan Huff, whose team was sitting at fifth when they entered the Central Section meet last week.

Over 100 teams competed in the Central Section CIF meet at Woodward Park in Fresno, where the Bearcats’ senior runner Sydney Moore took second place as an individual at the meet. Throughout the season, Moore has proven to be a top runner throughout the county, including a first-place finish at the CCAA Mountain and Ocean League Championships 5,000 meters race on Thursday, Nov. 10.

According to Huff, this is the second time the Bearcats girls cross country team has qualified for the State meet together. The top two teams from the CIF Central Section Championship qualify to move forward to State. Unlike other high school sports, cross country runners compete as an individual and as a team.

At the Central Section Championship, Paso Robles came in second with 118 points finishing behind just Highland Bakersfield, who finished with a scored of 107.

“The team all ran their best race of the season on that day, and it paid off,” said Huff, who noted that having your best race at one of the most important meets is difficult.

The team will be competing against all of the top Division II teams at the State meet, again at Woodward Park in Fresno, on Saturday, Nov. 26.

Excited for his team, Huff said, “Not that many people get that opportunity to compete at State.”

The coach explained that State is always the goal for the team, but it wasn’t expected for them to make this season. With a smaller team and spread out times, it was a surprise when the team learned it qualified.

“When I told them they finished second, they couldn’t believe it,” said Huff. “I couldn’t believe it. They were happy … when you don’t expect it, it’s exciting.”

Good luck to the Lady Bearcats this weekend as they compete in their last race of the season.

