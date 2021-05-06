Unprecedented sports season continues as the Eagles, Greyhounds, and Bearcats take to the courts and field

Atascadero

Baseball: The AHS baseball program is still searching for their first victory after being swept in the season series by SLO last week. The Hounds played the Tigers tough in the first two games of the series, losing each game by just a single run. This week Atascadero faces off with Paso Robles for a three-game series.

Girls Soccer: The Greyhound girls soccer team dropped both their games last week but played two of the top teams in the Mountain League in Arroyo Grande and SLO. The girls are now 1-5 on the season and will play again Tuesday night at home against the Bearcats.

Boys Basketball: The Greyhounds basketball team is off to a hot start in the spring and is currently 3-1. The Hounds will play three games this week, all against non-league opponents, starting with Mission Prep on Tuesday, followed by two games against Arroyo Grande.

Girls Basketball: The AHS girls basketball team picked up their first victory of the year last week in a nail-bitter against Pioneer Valley. The Hounds won the game 57-54 and are now 1-4 on the year.

Girls Volleyball: The Hounds volleyball team finished out their season last week with a pair of wins over Pioneer Valley. The Hounds won Wednesday night 3-0 and Saturday 3-2. Atascadero finishes the season 5-3 overall.

Boys Tennis: The boy’s tennis team earned their first victory of the season this week, defeating Paso Robles just two days after losing to them initially. Greyhounds are 1-6 in the 2021 spring season.

The AHS boys’ soccer team celebrates after a big win.

Templeton

Baseball: The Templeton Eagles baseball team had a tough week in a three-game series with Arroyo Grande. Templeton lost the first game on Wednesday by a single run 4-3 in extra innings. Templeton then forced extra innings again on Saturday morning before ultimately losing 9-2. Templeton is now 10-6 on the year with a series against St.Joseph up next.

Softball: The Templeton Eagles softball team continue to roll last week, scoring 36 runs in three games to sweep the Righetti Warriors. The Eagles are now 8-1 on the year and will play SLO this week.

Boys Basketball: The Templeton boys basketball team played Nipomo twice last week and dropped both games 70-51 and 88-75. This week the boys will look to bounce back with two games against Morro Bay on Thursday and Friday.

Girls Basketball: The girls tipped off their season with two games against Santa Maria but couldn’t quite beat the Saints. The girls made huge improvements from game to game, losing the first by more than 30 points but stayed close in the second game, losing by only seven. Next, the girls will play Morro Bay.

Girls Volleyball: The girl’s volleyball team picked up their first win of the season on Wednesday night when they beat Morro Bay 3-2 at home. The girls will conclude their season this week with two games against Righetti.

Football: The Templeton Eagle football team played their final game of the season on Friday night at home against Righetti. Templeton was up early and took a one-point lead into halftime 21-20 but could not sustain it in the second half. Righetti won the game 40-29. Templeton finishes 4-3 overall and 2-3 in their first season in the Mountain League.

Isabella Backer, Izzy Cowne, Alyssa Moore and Charlotte Forniss pose with softball after each girl hit a home run against Righetti.

Paso Robles

Baseball: The Bearcat baseball team stayed hot last week, taking two of the three games against St. Joseph and improving their record to 11-3. This week the Bearcats will face off with a Greyhound team hungry for their first win of the season.

Softball: The Lady Bearcats had a big week taking two games from previously unbeaten Arroyo Grande. Paso Robles won Wednesday 2-0 and Saturday morning 3-2 before dropping the finale 8-6. The Bearcats will now play a series with a Righetti team that has only one win.

Boys Basketball: The Bearcat basketball team stayed perfect last week with a pair of nice victories over Mission Prep. Paso Robles won Thursday night 64-43 and Friday night 64-48. Next up for the Bearcats will be Santa Maria.

Boys Soccer: The boy’s soccer program is 3-2-1 on the season after losing (3-2) to Santa Maria on Saturday night. This week the boys will play Pioneer Valley on Tuesday night and SLO on Thursday.

Girls Soccer: The Lady Bearcats soccer team has climbed back to .500 after a 2-1 win over St. Joseph last Thursday night. Paso Robles will try to improve their 3-3 record to 4-3 on Tuesday night when they face the Greyhounds.

Girls Volleyball: The girl’s volleyball team began their season with a perfect 10-0 start but dropped both their games against SLO last week. The Bearcats won’t have much time to regroup as they will finish their season this week with two games against unbeaten Arroyo Grade.

Stunt: The Bearcats stunt team is off to another perfect season at 2-0. The Paso Robles stunt team has not lost a regular-season match since 2018 and don’t plan on breaking the record in 2021. The girls will face off against Nipomo on Wednesday.

The PRHS Stunt team holds steady for the judges. Contributed photos

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Pocket

Reddit

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related